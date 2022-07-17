Greenleaf Trust Buys 136 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 3.8 %

SYNA opened at $123.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.