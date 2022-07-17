Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Performance

AMTX opened at $5.30 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.