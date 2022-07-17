Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Archaea Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 428,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Archaea Energy stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Archaea Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

