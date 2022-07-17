Greenleaf Trust Buys New Shares in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Separately, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.91. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

