Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 14,681 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

ATUS stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

