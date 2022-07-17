Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NetEase were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.95. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

