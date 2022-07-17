Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,697 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 118,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 226,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

VIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, FIX cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

