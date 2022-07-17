Greenleaf Trust Has $200,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $167.01 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.76.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

