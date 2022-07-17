Greenleaf Trust Has $209,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.62 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

