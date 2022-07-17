Greenleaf Trust Has $215,000 Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cable One were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cable One by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cable One by 7.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,131,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,377.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,248.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,400.36.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,866.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

