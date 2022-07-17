Greenleaf Trust Has $77,000 Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,787,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,134,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.10 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

