Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $116.59 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

