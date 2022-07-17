Greenleaf Trust Invests $201,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after buying an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 352,740 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

