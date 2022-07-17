Greenleaf Trust Invests $216,000 in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,506,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 11,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 353,151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 308,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230,781 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.45.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.81.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

