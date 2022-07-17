Greenleaf Trust Makes New $168,000 Investment in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,739,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 329,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares during the last quarter.

VNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut their price target on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

VNET Group stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.10. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

