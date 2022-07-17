Greenleaf Trust Makes New $202,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.84.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

