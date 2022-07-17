Greenleaf Trust Makes New $211,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

