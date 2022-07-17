Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 249.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.1 %

TFX stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.58 and a twelve month high of $405.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

