Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of CCL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

