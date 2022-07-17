Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 5,326 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.35.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

