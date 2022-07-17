Greenleaf Trust Sells 953 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,107.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,332.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,652,437. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

