Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after buying an additional 556,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $14,174,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.