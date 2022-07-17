Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $4,159,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $8,267,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 3.7 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

