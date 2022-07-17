Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

