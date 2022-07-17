Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.4% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

