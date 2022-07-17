Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $27,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HTA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Trading Up 2.3 %

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

HTA opened at $29.34 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $4.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.