Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

