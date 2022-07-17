IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IAA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in IAA by 46.9% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in IAA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IAA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

