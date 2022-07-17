Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $31,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.7 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.16%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

