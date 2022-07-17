Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $28,040.10 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $24,901.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Hussein Mecklai sold 237 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $12,146.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $67.50 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $2,543,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

