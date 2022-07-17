Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,302 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,057,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,008,000 after purchasing an additional 325,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.83 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

