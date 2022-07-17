Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 257,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of RKT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

