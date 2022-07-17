Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,660,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,020,849.30.
Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,100.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00.
- On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,958.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00.
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.69 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.43.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
