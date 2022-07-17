Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00.

FSLR opened at $65.27 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,235 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

