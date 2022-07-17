Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells 373 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $24,043.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,432.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 323 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $15,484.62.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $53,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

