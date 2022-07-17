Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 497 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $32,041.59. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,534.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.