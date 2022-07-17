Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,553,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Shair sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,825.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 6.7 %

NUVL stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after buying an additional 423,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9,445.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 387,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 57,986 shares during the period.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

