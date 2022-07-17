Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells 11,078 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,102,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $384,785.91.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

Shares of LLAP opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. Terran Orbital Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLAP. Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,097,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,857,000.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.