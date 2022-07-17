Insider Selling: Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells 11,078 Shares of Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $55,943.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,102,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,582.75.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $14,706.36.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $16,172.10.
- On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $384,785.91.
Terran Orbital Price Performance
Shares of LLAP opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. Terran Orbital Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLAP. Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,097,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,857,000.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terran Orbital (LLAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.