IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 135.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.