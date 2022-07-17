Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
IRDM stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,928.00 and a beta of 1.12.
Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.