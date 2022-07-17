Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,928.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

