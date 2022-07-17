iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 212,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 145,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 836.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 93,323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

