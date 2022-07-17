iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,524 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $92.62 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.