Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

