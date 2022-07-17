John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,471,000.

A number of research firms have commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

