Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.35. The company has a market cap of $468.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

