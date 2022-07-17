JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $86.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

OC stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

