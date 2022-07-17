JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.6 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
