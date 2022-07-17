JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,039 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.

NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.