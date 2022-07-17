Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $16.48 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $168.75 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

