Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

